Street Fighter 6 reveals new character A.K.I. who poisons her opponents to death

Capcom made two Street Fighter 6 announcements this weekend at Evo 2023.

The first was a reveal for the game's next character to be added, A.K.I., and the second was for an upcoming collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to promote the latter's new movie.

A.K.I. is described as a "maniacal poison aficionado", and it's easy to see why from her reveal trailer.

Street Fighter 6 - A.K.I. Teaser Trailer

This trailer is actually the first in-game cutscene in the single-player World Tour mode, so when players first meet A.K.I. they'll be greeted with the present of potential death. Nice. The trailer doesn't include any gameplay with A.K.I. meaning we'll have to wait a bit longer to see what her moveset is like. A.K.I. will be added to the game in autumn 2023 as the next post-launch character, following on from Rashid last month.

The Teenange Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration is a bit more wholesome than A.K.I., and it'll add costumes, accessories, camera frames, and more for players to use with their own characters. There's also a pizza-eating emote (thankfully with no pizza stink).

Street Fighter 6 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaboration Trailer

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles items drop in-game tomorrow, 8th August.

Street Fighter 6 has sold well, reaching 2m sales in one month. Wes was impressed with the game at launch and he gave it four out of five stars in Eurogamer's Street Fighter 6 review, calling it "social, silly, and spectacular".