Xbox announces pizza-scented controller in collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Microsoft has proudly announced the "first ever" pizza-scented Xbox wireless controllers, as part of a collaboration with the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie called Mutant Mayhem.

The controller has four different designs - one for each of the titular turtles - but more importantly each will come with a "built-in scent diffuser" in the shape of a pizza slice.

Thankfully (or sadly, if you're a fan of TMNT and/or desire the constant smell of pizza in your life) the controller is only available through a giveaway being hosted by Xbox. In order to enter, you'll need to follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweet its sweepstakes tweet which, at time of writing, isn't live yet.

The competition is open from today until 13th August. You can find more details on Xbox Wire.

I don't particularly want to know what the controller actually smells like. | Image credit: Xbox

The Turtles' most recent outing in games came last year in the form of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, a side-scrolling beat-'em-up which Donlan praised as a tribute to the era of 16-bit arcade games. A new DLC for the game called Dimension Shellshock is set for release later this year and will add the samurai rabbit Usagi Yojimbo as a playable character.