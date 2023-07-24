Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox announces pizza-scented controller in collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Would you shell out for one of these?

Two people holding a different version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle pizza-scented Xbox controllers
Image credit: Xbox
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Microsoft has proudly announced the "first ever" pizza-scented Xbox wireless controllers, as part of a collaboration with the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie called Mutant Mayhem.

The controller has four different designs - one for each of the titular turtles - but more importantly each will come with a "built-in scent diffuser" in the shape of a pizza slice.

Thankfully (or sadly, if you're a fan of TMNT and/or desire the constant smell of pizza in your life) the controller is only available through a giveaway being hosted by Xbox. In order to enter, you'll need to follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweet its sweepstakes tweet which, at time of writing, isn't live yet.

The competition is open from today until 13th August. You can find more details on Xbox Wire.

A woman holds the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles controller to her face to get a good old sniff of its pizza scent
I don't particularly want to know what the controller actually smells like. | Image credit: Xbox

The Turtles' most recent outing in games came last year in the form of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, a side-scrolling beat-'em-up which Donlan praised as a tribute to the era of 16-bit arcade games. A new DLC for the game called Dimension Shellshock is set for release later this year and will add the samurai rabbit Usagi Yojimbo as a playable character.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch