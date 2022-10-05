Street Fighter 6 closed beta release time, date, how to get code access

The Street Fighter 6 closed beta begins this week, giving players a first hands-on at the game.

Access to the Street Fighter 6 closed beta is technically free, though as the name implies, you will need to jump through a couple of hoops to gain access.

Once you do, there's a handful of modes to enjoy, as well as cross-play - giving you a healthy taste of the game ahead of launch.

This page will detail the main Street Fighter 6 closed beta release time and release date and how to get access to the Street Fighter 6 beta. (Spoilers - if you haven't signed up already, you have missed out.)

Street Fighter 6 closed beta release time in UK / BST, CEST, EDT and PDT

The Street Fighter 6 closed beta is available between Friday, October 7th until Monday, October 10th. Here are the release times:

UK: 8am (BST)

8am (BST) Europe: 9am (CEST)

9am (CEST) East Coast US: 3am (EDT)

3am (EDT) West Coast US: 12am (PDT)

Note that the closed beta will go offline at the same timings listed above - on Monday, October 10th.

How to get access to the Street Fighter 6 closed beta and how to receive a code

To access the Street Fighter 6 closed beta, you needed to sign up to the official website by September 30th. If you didn't do this in time, then you'll unfortunately have missed out!

The sign up process until this period entailed the following; going to the official Street Fighter 6 website then selecting 'Apply for closed beta test.' This required you to have a Capcom ID - essentially a Capcom account, which you could grab from this link - and after entering that, you were set.

If you did sign up and were successful - there is no guarantee every sign up will receive a code - then you'll receive a code on Wednesday, October 5th to your assigned email address. It'll come from a '@cid.capcom.com' address - so be sure to check your spam folders in the event it isn't in your regular inbox.

Capcom has also said codes might be slightly delayed for some players - so be patient and hope one arrives shortly.

Codes for the #StreetFighter6 Closed Beta have been sent out so please make sure to check your e-mails to see if you secured one of the limited spots. Because there may be a slight delay in receiving the e-mail, please check over the course of the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/aC8ZVwinMy — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) October 5, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you missed out, with the full release still a while off, it's possible there will be more beta tests to come.

Final note - to be able to access the closed beta, you need either a PS5, Xbox Series X|S or PC. No Xbox One or PS4 availability unfortunately!

What's included in the Street Fighter 6 closed beta?

The Street Fighter 6 closed beta will feature cross-play between platforms, and the following modes and match types:

Battle Hub Matches

Casual Matches

Challenges (Updates daily)

Character Creation (Only possible to create once)

DJ Booth

Game Center (Updates daily)

Hub Goods Shop,

Open Tournaments

Photo Spot

Ranked Matches

Training Mode

Extreme Battles (Updates daily)

In terms of beta characters, there's the following:

Chun-Li

Guile

Jamie

Juri

Ken

Kimberly

Luke

Ryu

Series favourites Ryu and Ken will be playable in the beta.

When it comes to beta stages, you can play on:

Carrier Byron Taylor

Genbu Temple

Metro City Downtown

The Macho Ring

Tian Hong Yuan

Training Room

In addition to the modes listed above, you'll also find different control types to try out, various commentary settings, online match fight request functions, battle tutorials, battle settings, and a photo mode.

And if you were wondering, yes, you're allowed to upload and street footage of the beta test to your various channels and feeds.

Finally, Capcom has teased "everyone selected for the closed beta test will receive a special in-game title as a gift". We don't know what this is - but it'll be available for players on the game's full release on day one.

That's everything we know so far on access to the Street Fighter 6 closed beta. Best of luck getting in early - and remember if you don't succeed, there will likely be more early access trials before launch!