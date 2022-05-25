Starfield has been reimagined by a fan in Unreal Engine 5, and it's out of this world

Following the news of Starfield's delay into 2023, a team of creators have shared their vision for the game in Unreal Engine 5.

"We're so excited for Starfield we couldn't help but imagine this upcoming game in Unreal," the team shared on their YouTube channel (Enfant Terrible).

Watch on YouTube Bethesda's Starfield teaser trailer.

The footage may only be short, but it is absolutely gorgeous and packed with swelling music and sprawling, otherworldly, vistas. Enfant Terrible created this trailer (of sorts) by using "footage from different Unreal Engine 5 reels and projects" to imagine how Bethesda's "Space Opera" could look on its release.

Needless to say, if it anything as impressive as this fan made example, we are all in for a treat. Unlike this footage and the upcoming Tomb Raider game, however, Starfield itself is being built on Bethesda's Creation Engine 2.

You can check out Enfant Terrible's video below.

Imagining Starfield by Enfant Terrible.

Originally announced back in 2018, long before Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda, Starfield was described as a "next-generation" RPG set in space, and Bethesda Game Studios' first new franchise in years. More recent comments went on to describe it as a "Han Solo simulator" and "NASA meets Indiana Jones" (so, Harrison Ford back in Space when?).

Xbox clearly has high hopes for Starfield, with Phil Spencer even saying he wants it to be played by even more people than Skyrim.