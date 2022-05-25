If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield has been reimagined by a fan in Unreal Engine 5, and it's out of this world

Comet me, bro.
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Following the news of Starfield's delay into 2023, a team of creators have shared their vision for the game in Unreal Engine 5.

"We're so excited for Starfield we couldn't help but imagine this upcoming game in Unreal," the team shared on their YouTube channel (Enfant Terrible).

Bethesda's Starfield teaser trailer.

The footage may only be short, but it is absolutely gorgeous and packed with swelling music and sprawling, otherworldly, vistas. Enfant Terrible created this trailer (of sorts) by using "footage from different Unreal Engine 5 reels and projects" to imagine how Bethesda's "Space Opera" could look on its release.

Needless to say, if it anything as impressive as this fan made example, we are all in for a treat. Unlike this footage and the upcoming Tomb Raider game, however, Starfield itself is being built on Bethesda's Creation Engine 2.

Imagining Starfield by Enfant Terrible.

Originally announced back in 2018, long before Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda, Starfield was described as a "next-generation" RPG set in space, and Bethesda Game Studios' first new franchise in years. More recent comments went on to describe it as a "Han Solo simulator" and "NASA meets Indiana Jones" (so, Harrison Ford back in Space when?).

Xbox clearly has high hopes for Starfield, with Phil Spencer even saying he wants it to be played by even more people than Skyrim.

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

