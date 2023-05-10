Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a warning for players who skip story elements

EA has added a rather unique warning for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players who try to bypass its story elements.

Many out there enjoy the challenge of exploiting games in such a way that will allow them to progress through a story quicker. Speedrunning communities exist to share tricks and glitches that sometimes see entire areas skipped - because someone managed to crouch next to that one specific bit of wall while holding that one specific sword in their left hand (or something like that).

EA is clearly aware of this, and has implemented an in-game message that triggers if a player reaches an area that should be, in theory, unreachable at that point in the game. Should this happen, a warning will pop up on the player's screen stating "an unexpected error" has occurred.

Watch on YouTube A little trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

"You seem to have bypassed certain story elements," it reads, noting players who continue "may encounter issues".

Players have the opportunity to either reload from their last save point or proceed anyway in a "broken state". The developer obviously does not recommend this option, and lets you know it.

Rather kindly, the game also suggests an option for players to load a backup save, prior to the point this warning was triggered.

This isn't the way you are looking for (read as Obi-Wan).

Above is an image of this warning, but if you want to see an example of how it looks in the lead up to the message being implemented you can watch the video in the tweet below. The streamer seems very happy with their accomplishment.

Oh my fucking god pic.twitter.com/rtO2JbyKH5 — 🤍🌑❄️ (@StellaNoxEclair) May 7, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Star Wars: Jedi Survivor's launch sales are over 30 percent greater than those of its predecessor, Fallen Order. This is largely thanks to digital downloads, which accounted for almost double the amount Fallen Order managed.

Despite these impressive numbers, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's release has not been without its issues.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings