Square Enix joins the Oasys blockchain

Final Fantasy publisher Square Enix has joined the Oasys blockchain.

The company is now a node validator, claiming to be building an "environmentally friendly, proof of stake" blockchain.

Oasys will launch later this year, reports GamesIndustry.biz, with 21 node validators to begin with and more added over time.

Currently, those node validators include Bandai Namco Research, Sega, Ubisoft, Netmarble, and others, plus now Square Enix.

Node validators store a copy of the blockchain and perform other functions to ensure the system is kept secure.

In addition, Square Enix will be working with Oasys to explore "the feasibility of harnessing user contributions in the development of new games on the Oasys blockchain."

Oasys claims to be a blockchain specifically for gaming, with Bandai Namco Research president and CEO Hajime Nakatani and co-chief operation officer at Sega and CEO at Sega of America Shuji Utsumi among the founding members.

It offers "a high-speed, zero gas fee experience to users by combining the best of public L1 and private L2 blockchain technology solutions", according to the website.

At the start of the year, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda claimed NFTs and blockchain tech would be a "major trend" this year.

More recently, a series of Final Fantasy NFTs was announced to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7.