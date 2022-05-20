Square Enix files strange trademarks for Final Fantasy 7, Final Bar Line, and Labyrinth Striker

Square Enix has filed three new trademarks in Japan: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Final Bar Line, and Labyrinth Striker.

Fans are already speculating what these could be for.

Of course, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is already out on PS5 and PC. This trademark indicates incoming news for the game: perhaps a Steam or Xbox release?

Director Tetsuya Nomura suggested that Final Fantasy 7 news is incoming next month as part of the game's 25th anniversary celebration.

As for the other two trademarks, your guess is as good as mine.

Could Final Bar Line be some sort of music reference, suggesting a new Theatrhythm Final Fantasy or Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory game? Or is it just last orders at the pub again?

As for Labyrinth Striker, Gematsu notes it's actually a portmanteau of the two words, something like Labyrinstriker. Still, is this a David Bowie football game or some sort of dungeon crawler?

Hopefully, if Nomura is correct, we won't have to wait long to find out. We could even get news of a Final Fantasy 16 trailer too.