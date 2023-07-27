Final Fantasy 7 Remake plot hole officially explained by Square Enix

Square Enix has officially explained a plot hole in Final Fantasy 7 Remake that may have implications for the forthcoming Rebirth.

The explanation comes from a tweet from the Japanese Final Fantasy 7 Remake account, which has been translated by Siliconera.

Spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the original follow.

When Aerith and Cloud first meet in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, she remarks that he's ex-SOLDIER and calls him a mercenary - a guess based on him using the iconic Buster Sword. In the Japanese version, she calls him a jack-of-all-trades.

Either way, there's no obvious way for Aerith to know this as she and Cloud haven't met before. Perhaps the strongest theory until now is that Aerith knew Zack (of Crisis Core fame) who was also in SOLDIER and recognised the outfit.

However, this new tweet explains that Aerith possesses vague memories of future events and therefore is aware of Cloud and other characters before meeting them.

Her calling Cloud a mercenary (or jack-of-all-trades) is unintentional as she somehow "remembered" this about him. The same is true of a later scene where Aerith knows Tifa is going to ask her to save Marlene before she says it.

Additionally, whenever one of the Whispers touches Aerith, they are taking these memories away from her. The Whispers, you'll remember from the game, are the arbiters of destiny attempting to keep the characters on the right track, but Aerith - with these memories of the future - seems able to change destiny.

So what might that mean for Rebirth?

As we know, Square Enix isn't simply retelling the narrative of the original game but seemingly making a comment on the nature of destiny and sequels by distorting familiar plot points. As such, the story of Rebirth will likely follow the general outline of the original but with some new twists.

What else might Aerith be unintentionally cognisant of? Will Zack play a bigger part? And, perhaps most importantly, will she predict her own death?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set for release early next year and is so big it'll be on two discs.