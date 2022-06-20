Dragon's Dogma reaches highest Steam peak since 2016 release

Dragon's Dogma has hit its highest concurrent player peak on Steam since it released back in 2016.

The news follows the recent Dragon's Dogma livestream, in which Dragon's Dogma 2 development was confirmed.

Since then, the game has hit a new peak of 6582 concurrent players according to SteamDB. That's the highest number of concurrent players since hitting 27,368 when it was released six years ago.

Simultaneously, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has the second highest peak for a single-player Final Fantasy game on Steam.

Released on Steam on Friday last week, it's already reached a peak of 13,803 concurrent players. Only Final Fantasy 15 has reached higher: 29,498.

Of course, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has already been available on Epic since the end of 2021, which suggests this number may have been even higher had it been released on Steam earlier.

The game is available for £70 full price but is currently on offer until 7th July, which has likely boosted initial sales.