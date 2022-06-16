If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is in development

Full scale production.
News by Matt Wales
It's been a long old wait but Capcom has finally announced it's working on a sequel to cult-classic fantasy RPG Dragon's Dogma.

Speculation has been rife regarding a follow-up to the well-regarded 2012 game for some time, only exacerbated by Capcom's decision to host a tenth anniversary livestream for the not exactly blockbuster title.

It was in this retrospective livestream that Capcom's long-awaited announcement was finally made, with series director Hideaki Itsuno revealing that Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently in development by whipping off his jacket to reveal a t-shirt emblazoned with the sequel's logo.

10 Years of Dragon's Dogma

Unfortunately, beyond the fact it'll utilised RE Engine, there's little additional information to share on the project just yet - certainly no hint of platforms or release date - but hopefully Capcom will have more to reveal soon.

Until then, why not take a trip down memory lane with Capcom's 10th anniversary livestream which, among other things, reveals Wales was the inspiration for Dragon's Dogma's setting of Gransys. Which I really should have guessed, given the number of chimera I regularly have to battle on the way to Tescos.

