Veteran developer Hideaki Itsuno is leaving Capcom after "30 years and five months"

Dragon's Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno is leaving Capcom after "30 years and five months".

Itsuno - who's best known for his work on Dragon's Dogma and Devil May Cry - says he's leaving to "start developing a new game in a new environment", with hopes his new projects will be "even more memorable than the ones [he has] created so far".

Itsuno did not confirm at this time if he was leaving to join another studio, or if he planned to establish his own.

"I have an announcement for all my followers," Itsuno said in a statement posted to X/Twitter.

"At the end of August 2024, I will be leaving Capcom after 30 years and five months.

pic.twitter.com/x31uQmGU9v — Hideaki Itsuno (@tomqe) August 31, 2024

"Thank you for your long-term support of the games and characters I have been responsible for. I hope you will continue to support Capcom's games and characters.

"From September, I will start developing a new game in a new environment. I hope to create fun, beautiful games that are as memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones I have created so far.

"Please stay tuned for my next creation!"

Dragon's Dogma 2 secured a lofty five out of five stars in Eurogamer's Dragon Dogma 2 review.

"I do think a lot of what Dragon's Dogma 2 does scratches an itch for me, and that some of the things I love about it are specific to me," wrote contributor Lewis Parker.

"But the longer I've played it the less I've worried about my own bias towards it. Even if I hadn't have played the first Dragon's Dogma, I can tell you with complete certainty that I'd have come to same conclusion I have now, and I'd have given Dragon's Dogma 2 the same score I have now, simply because no other game in recent memory has inspired the same feeling of captivation and wonder in me.

"The joy of discovery lies within all of us, and Dragon's Dogma 2 succeeds in evoking that magical feeling in a way no other game has before it."