This new leak reveals some of the games that may be coming to PlayStation Plus and Extra next month

A new leak has given us an early peek at what games may be coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium next month.

According to ResetEra's BlackBate - a mysterious poster who's correctly leaked games ahead of schedule before - it looks like subscribers to Sony's top two PS+ tiers will see the following games join the collection: Stray (which ties in with what we already knew), FFVII Remake Intergrade + FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag, Assassin's Creed Unity, Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered, Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry, Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection, and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected.

Watch on YouTube The Stray release date trailer.

BlackBate reckons the games will join the PS Plus library on 19th July - yes, Stray's release date - and states that these are only "some of the games", perhaps hinting there are more to come.

Without official confirmation from Sony all we can do is chalk this up as another unsubstantiated rumour for now, but if it turns out to be true, it looks like it's a good month to be a fan of classic Assassin's Creed games.

"From what we’ve seen so far, Stray is a game of dualities - the protagonist is a ginger fluff ball, but they’re trapped in a dystopian mass of delipidated concrete lit by glaring neon lights," Lottie said in her recent Stray preview.

"It’s a city of litter filled alleyways, creatures hungry for cat flesh and mysteries that, despite the little insight we’ve been given, are already intriguing. Has the city always belonged to the robots? If not, how did they become the sole inhabitant? Why are there bars when the robot’s 90s-PC-monitor styled heads don’t have mouths? Most importantly - where exactly is our cat and how much danger are they truly in? Finding the answer to these questions will be in your paws."