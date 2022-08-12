Splatoon 2 players will receive bonuses for transferring save data to Splatoon 3

Splatoon 2 players will be given bonuses when transferring save data to Splatoon 3.

Nintendo's Splatoon 3 Direct earlier this week detailed what's new in the game, but a note on the official website states that save data can be transferred and players will receive in-game rewards for doing so.

Apparently "five out of five Squid Research Lab scientists recommend transferring data from Splatoon 2 if you have it". So that's that.

Specifically, the bonuses are as follows:

Receive three Gold Sheldon Licenses that you can exchange for main weapons, regardless of player level

Join Anarchy Battles from the beginning of the game, regardless of player level

Start the game with a higher rank, depending on your rank in Splatoon 2

Get matched against players with similar skill levels from Splatoon 2

It means players with experience of Splatoon can get cracking in the new game a little quicker, while those new to the game can build up their skills more slowly from the start.

In order to transfer, save data for both games must be on the same system with the same user account.

The Direct outlined a number of new features in the game, such as a dodge mechanic and a brand new card-based mini game called Table Turf Battle.

It also introduced the brand new idols, which the internet is very much enjoying memeing.