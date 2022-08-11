Splatoon 3 idols Deep Cut are the internet's new faves

Yesterday's Nintendo Direct featured all things Splatoon 3, and had plenty for returning players and newcomers to get excited about.

People are especially hyped for Deep Cut, the new idol group that'll act as hosts throughout the game.

Comprised of members Shiver, Frye and Big Man, Nintendo showed off one of Deep Cut's performances for Splatfest celebrations.

Deep Cut performing Anarchy Rainbow.

Everyone is loving the combination of a scary lady wielding a fan, an idol whose forehead has been freed, and a manta ray. Watching them perform together, how could you not?

As a completely unbiased third-party reporter (who thinks you should all be stanning Big Man), I'm bringing you a completely unbiased selection of Splatoon memes (declarations of love for Big Man) swimming around on Twitter.

Big Man has proved to be a big hit.

My reaction to the Splatoon 3 Direct pic.twitter.com/WOc2FheS1C — Hub Bub (@Hub__Bub) August 10, 2022

big man... thank you splatoon 3 pic.twitter.com/kl7jfB2EPk — jordan (@butlerkitty_) August 10, 2022

first meeting of Deep Cut in Splatoon 3 pic.twitter.com/KpRYcKqrVV — Hag🔞 (FFXIV6.1, cardgames, gacha aaaaaaaa) (@PowerfulHag) August 10, 2022

Big Man Splatoon… I love you… you beautiful big sea pancake… 🌊🥞 #Splatoon3 pic.twitter.com/6bIzo9bk71 — razz (@razzbexxa) August 10, 2022

i love big man splatoon i love him, pic.twitter.com/5nqjCQhayx — bitchdontkillmyvibe49653 (@bdkmv49653) August 10, 2022

Yes, I do believe love is stored in the Big Man.

Nintendo apparently took one look at Pearl's forehead and thought "I can make it worse".

I love the new splatoon 3 idols pic.twitter.com/Yl3Etw8maC — ❤️ MEG 💚 (@saiphzone) August 10, 2022

splatoon 4 leaks pic.twitter.com/CaSTp6ytiN — MELONKOI (@melonkoi) August 10, 2022

POV

You're playing Splatoon 3 pic.twitter.com/losfFPO1jB — DeeJamari | SHOP IS OPEN🔗 (@DeeJamari) August 10, 2022

A new merch line has been spotted which also confirms that gender is a trichotomy.

splatoon 3 thoughts pic.twitter.com/Ax1YtWDjDQ — meeper | bIm (@Meeper12346) August 10, 2022

Some fans are extremely happy to see that the dreaded Moray Towers have been demolished.

the biggest takeaway from the splatoon 3 direct pic.twitter.com/bGaJmELs9d — beth🪸🧬🫧 (@keuanakassagat) August 10, 2022

Now, I'm no Splatoon connoisseur, but this looks a little suspicious to me…

I'm sorry, you can buy WHAT in splatoon 3???? pic.twitter.com/dn4owUtMWW — Pufuu 🐡 (@PufuuLive) August 11, 2022

The Aki-reef Slider.

Add Splatoon 3 to the list of media with the Akira slide in it #Splatoon3 #Splatoon3Direct pic.twitter.com/FwUrRvBdiC — PinkieOats (@PinkieOats) August 10, 2022

Does this make the recent breakout breakdancing cat meme from TikTok canon in Splatoon-verse?

Splatoon 3 Direct Hype ! ! ! #Splatoon3 pic.twitter.com/IhAR1A5V2k — Seto 🐟 Comms CLOSED (@SetiSpaghetti) August 9, 2022

When you're so relaxed you move at one frame per second.

Bro's chilling in one frame per second #Splatoon3Direct pic.twitter.com/JOjyRlZVec — Elliot Duby (@elliotduby) August 10, 2022

Nintendo has created a powerful weapon with its three-way battles.

Damn Splatoon 3 Splatfests have three teams now?



They could make them hella toxic pic.twitter.com/YG9AigTqvM — Aero (@ActualAero) August 10, 2022

Lastly, a wholesome reflection for returning fans who've been playing since the first game.