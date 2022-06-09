Space horror Fort Solis revealed

Brand new space horror game Fort Solis was announced at the Summer Game Fest.

Troy Baker (The Last of Us) and Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption 2) will star in leading roles, with development by European studio Fallen Leaf.

The aim is a mood that's Dead Space meets Duncan Jones' Moon film - a fast-paced, third-person thriller.

It's being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and is available to wishlist on Steam now. There's no firm release date yet.

The game was one of a number of space horror titles announced at the event, including The Callisto Protocol and Aliens: Dark Descent.