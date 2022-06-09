Aliens: Dark Descent bringing "squad-based, single-player action" to PC and consoles

Those pesky Xenomorphs are heading back PC and consoles next year in the newly announced Aliens: Dark Descent.

Coming from developer Tindalos Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment, Aliens: Dark Descent is a "squad-based, single-player action game" that sees players commanding their soldiers in real-time as they take on Xenomorphs - including Facehuggers, Praetorians, and Alien Queens - as well as rogue human operatives from the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.

"Infiltrate large open levels and annihilate enemies with your squad, dispatching orders strategically and intuitively at the touch of a button," the game's newly launched Steam page explains. "Tread carefully, as your foes will adapt their tactics to your actions while hunting you down because death is permanent. Forge unique paths for survival, uncovering shortcuts, creating safe zones, and setting up motion trackers in a persistent world where your actions impact levels forever."

Watch on YouTube Aliens: Dark Descent - World Premiere Reveal Trailer.

Each of the five soldiers in a player's squad can be customised with different classes, unique abilities, weapons, armour, and perks, and there's what sounds like an XCOM-esque base expansion component enabling players to research new tech and further improve their squad.

Aliens: Dark Descent is due to arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC some time next year.