If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fort Solis is heading to PlayStation 5 this summer, stars Red Dead Redemption 2's Roger Clark

Space cowboy.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Psychological thriller Fort Solis is heading to PlayStation 5, as well as PC, this summer. In addition to this news, we also have a brand-new trailer for Fallen Leaf's upcoming space horror, which stars Red Dead Redemption 2's Roger Clark and The Last of Us' Troy Baker.

Clark plays Jack Leary, an engineer who responds to a maintenance request on an isolated mining base on Mars.

"With storm warnings imminent [Leary] heads inside to make contact. As the night grows longer, events escalate, spiral out of control and the mystery of what happened to the crew begins to reveal itself. The storms arrive, limiting Jack's escape as he looks to hold out until morning arrives," reads Fort Solis' game description on Steam. You can check out its latest trailer below.

Watch on YouTube
In space, no one can hear you scream.

Game director James Tinsdale stated Fort Solis "takes after the psychological sci-fi films like Moon, Sunshine, and Solaris", commenting the team wanted to "capture a feeling of being alone, unsafe, and unsure of what's going on".

Additionally, Fort Solis will have no "camera cuts, load times, or HUD" on its release later this year (we do not have an exact release date, as yet).

As for those on Xbox Series X/S, Tinsdale has stated an Xbox Series release could also arrive some time in the future.

In conversation with The Loadout, the director stated the development team has to do things "one step at a time and within its means", but an Xbox release is likely (current-gen only). As for a Switch release, I am afraid that is a no, as Fort Solis "wouldn't run" on Nintendo's console.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch