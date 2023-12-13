If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sci-fi horror Fort Solis being adapted for film and TV

Reach for the Mars.

Fort Solis screenshot
Image credit: Dear Villagers
Liv Ngan
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Swedish production company Studios Extraordinaires and developer Fallen Leaf have announced a TV and film adaptation of Fort Solis.

Fort Solis released on 22nd August this year on PC and PS5, and stars Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption 2), Troy Baker (The Last of Us), and Julia Brown (World On Fire) in a sci-fi, horror adventure game set in a mining base on Mars.

There aren't many details on the adaptation yet and it's unknown whether Clark, Baker, and Brown will reprise their roles, but on its website Studio Extraordinaires says it'll tell "an entirely fresh encounter", suggesting it won't be a retelling of the game.

Newscast: Our thoughts on the GTA 6 trailer.Watch on YouTube

In a statement posted to Studios Extraordinaires website, Fallen Leaf CEO Piotr Kurkowski said the production deal "marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Fort Solis IP". Studios Extraordinaires co-founders André Hedetoft and Andreas Troedsson said they "can't wait to bring [Fort Solis'] gripping narrative, cinematic setting, and stellar cast to life".

"The film and TV adaptation of Fort Solis is currently in active development," Studios Extraordinaires says on its website, and the company is set to release more details in the coming months.

In October, Fallen Leaf director James Tinsdale revealed the studio is working on an Xbox release for the game and will think about post-launch content at some point next year (via FandomWire).

Emma Kent awarded two stars out of five in her Fort Solis review, noting its production quality looked like a prestige drama, but it lacked a strong narrative.

