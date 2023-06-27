Roger Clark-fronted space-thriller Fort Solis lands on PC, PS5 in August

Upcoming space horror Fort Solis, which stars Red Dead Redemption 2's Roger Clark and The Last of Us' Troy Baker, will release across PlayStation 5 and PC on 22nd August.

Clark portrays Jack Leary, an engineer who responds to a maintenance request on an isolated mining base on Mars.

"With storm warnings imminent [Leary] heads inside to make contact. As the night grows longer, events escalate, spiral out of control and the mystery of what happened to the crew begins to reveal itself. The storms arrive, limiting Jack's escape as he looks to hold out until morning arrives," reads Fort Solis' game description on Steam.

Watch on YouTube Fort Solis announcement trailer.

The story will be told over four chapters, with a design meant to evoke how a Netflix series can binged in one intense session, or, if you prefer to take things at a more leisurely pace, played chapter by chapter like an episodic TV show.

Fort Solis "takes after the psychological sci-fi films like Moon, Sunshine, and Solaris", game director James Tinsdale has said, designed to "capture a feeling of being alone, unsafe, and unsure of what's going on".

Additionally, Fort Solis will have no "camera cuts, load times, or HUD".

Fort Solis has been developed in Unreal Engine 5.

As for those on Xbox Series X/S, Tinsdale suggested an Xbox Series release could also arrive some time in the future.

In conversation with The Loadout earlier this year, the director stated the development team has to do things "one step at a time and within its means", but an Xbox release is likely for Series S and X.

As for a Switch release, I am afraid that is a no, as Fort Solis "wouldn't run" on Nintendo's console.