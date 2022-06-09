Here's a first look at gameplay for Dead Space spiritual successor The Callisto Protocol

Its Summer Game Fest time, and things have been kicked off with a trip into outer space. Yes, we have our first look at Dead Space 4. Sorry, I mean The Callisto Protocol (easy mistake to make).

As you would expect, it is a bloody horror filled rampage against some pretty ugly looking fellas. I am talking limbs coming off left, right and centre. There is also a look at a gravity gun in use, and our protagonist stomping down on a felled enemy's corpse (because you just would if that thing came at you!).

We also get to see, erm, well, someone getting trapped in a fan of sorts, resulting in them getting mushed up. To sum up, it's unpleasant, clausterphobic and, won't lie, I'm here for it. See what you think for yourself below.

The Callisto Protocol will release on 2nd December across consoles and PC.