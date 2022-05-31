Sony's PlayStation Plus titles for June have leaked

June's upcoming PlayStation Plus titles have now leaked.

Coming from reliable source Deallabs, the PlayStation Plus games for June are reportedly God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. These games will be available from 7th June until 5th July.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Will we subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium, and how does Xbox cope with the loss of Starfield this year?

Some have seen the inclusion of God of War as a hint that Sony may be looking to up the marketing for its sequel, God of War: Ragnarök. After all, the game is still slated to release some time this year, and that 2022 window is rapidly getting smaller and smaller (I for one can't believe we are nearly in June already!).

This latest leak comes as Sony is getting well on its way with releasing its new look subscription service across the globe, and ahead of a new State of Play that is due this Thursday.

Sony has promised this State of Play will "have some exciting reveals from [its] third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2."

Speaking of VR, earlier this month Sony revealed that its upcoming PlayStation VR2 will have over 20 first party and third-party games available at launch.

So far, we know about the upcoming Horizon spin-off, known as Call of the Mountain, but little else aside from murmurs, rumblings and some wishful thinking.

Elsewhere, Sony revealed it expects nearly 50 percent of its game launches to be PC and mobile by 2025.