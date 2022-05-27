PlayStation State of Play set for 2nd June

PlayStation will host its next State of Play on 2nd June at 11pm BST.

It will contain 30 minutes of announcements and updates, says the PlayStation Blog, and will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch.

"We'll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2," says Sony.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Will we subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium, and how does Xbox cope with the loss of Starfield this year?

So what can we expect?

God of War Ragnarok is the big one as Sony's biggest known first party exclusive.

But could we also see news of Final Fantasy 16? Or even Remake Part Two?

Will Sony unveil its forthcoming live service games?

It's presumably far too early for Death Stranding 2, right?

What's next for PS Plus?

And what about all these PlayStation VR2 launch titles?

Tune in to find out.

This marks the start of the typical E3 season, even though there's no E3 this year. Here's everything you can see though.