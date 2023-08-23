Sony's handheld gaming device Project Q now has a proper name and a price

Sony's handheld gaming device, once codenamed Project Q, now has a proper name and a price tag to go with it.

It's called the PlayStation Portal remote player, and promises to bring that PS5 experience to the palm of our hands. As Sony previously said, it will come with the features of a DualSense wireless controller, such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Meanwhile, the remote player's screen will be "capable" of 1080p resolution at 60fps.

"PlayStation Portal is the perfect device for gamers in households where they might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games in another room of the house," a blog post about the handheld gaming device explained.

As a reminder, the PlayStation Portal is not a standalone console, like a GameBoy. Rather, you will need to own a PS5 already, with the remote player giving you the opportunity to to play any games you have installed on your console, just elsewhere. For this, you will need to have a WiFi connection, otherwise you will be out of luck. Sony has suggested a high-speed connection of at least 15Mbps for the best experience.

"PS VR2 games, which require the headset, and games that are streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium's cloud streaming, are not supported," Sony reminded us.

Image credit: Sony

Sony's handheld device is set to launch sometime this year, although we don't have a specific date as yet. We do know, however, that when it is available it will cost £199.99.

The PlayStation team has promised we will hear more "soon", including word on pre-orders.

In addition to the PlayStation Portal remote player, Sony also shared more about its Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and new Pulse Elite wireless headset, which you can see in the image below.

Image credit: Sony

When this remote player was first announced back in May, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan stated that "innovation" was the team's passion.

In an earlier chat with investors, Ryan said the then-unnamed Project Q was part of a "fairly interesting and quite aggressive" cloud gaming plan that would be "fundamental" to Sony being able to "exploit that trend of mobility".