PlayStation announces streaming handheld device Project Q

Uses PS5 Remote Play, due later this year.

PlayStation 5 Project Q image.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-chief
Published on

Sony has just announced a new handheld gaming device, codenamed Project Q, which will let you stream games from your PS5.

The handheld will launch later this year, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan announced tonight during Sony's bumper PlayStation Showcase event.

A teaser trailer for the device showed a Switch-like design with a tablet-like screen bookended by two controller halves.

Watch on YouTube
Sony unveils PlayStation 5's Project Q handheld device.

"Innovation is our passion, and that applies to not just what games you play, but how you play them," Ryan said. "Later this year we will launch a device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 over Wi-Fi.

"Internally known as Project Q, it has an eight inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller. We look forward to sharing more information in the near future."

Games must be installed on your PS5, and PSVR games will not be supported.

More to follow.

Comments
