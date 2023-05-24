PlayStation announces streaming handheld device Project Q

Sony has just announced a new handheld gaming device, codenamed Project Q, which will let you stream games from your PS5.

The handheld will launch later this year, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan announced tonight during Sony's bumper PlayStation Showcase event.

A teaser trailer for the device showed a Switch-like design with a tablet-like screen bookended by two controller halves.

Watch on YouTube Sony unveils PlayStation 5's Project Q handheld device.

"Innovation is our passion, and that applies to not just what games you play, but how you play them," Ryan said. "Later this year we will launch a device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 over Wi-Fi.

"Internally known as Project Q, it has an eight inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller. We look forward to sharing more information in the near future."

Games must be installed on your PS5, and PSVR games will not be supported.

More to follow.