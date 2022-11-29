Sony unveils £300 smartphone metaverse gadget that can map your moves onto anime-like characters

Sony unveils £300 smartphone metaverse gadget that can map your moves onto anime-like charactersKnown as Mocopi.
Sony has revealed a set of six motion-tracking gadgets that will allow a user's body to mimic an avatar's moves.
Known as Mocopi, this set will enable mobile motion capture, thanks to sensors worn around a user's head, waist, wrists and ankles. When paired with the compatible smartphone app, these trackers can then be used to animate an avatar within said app.
In addition to adding your avatar to real-world locations, users will also be able to combine avatars and background images within the app. Meanwhile, it will also use VRChat as a motion input device. You can see just how Mocopi looks in action via the trailer below.
Each set comes with the six aforementioned sensors, one headband, two wristbands, two ankle bands, a clip for your waistband, the charging case (Mocopi sensors will take about one and a half hours to charge, and a fully charged sensor should last for about ten hours) and an instruction manual.
Meanwhile, Mocopi's sensors weigh 8g, and measure roughly 3.2 cm in diameter. Sony promises these sensors are all very easy to set up and has released a short video showing any interested parties how to get started (see below).
Mocopi is set for release in Japan in late January and will cost 49,500 yen (around £300).
#ソニー 最新モバイルモーションキャプチャー「mocopi」（モコピ）が登場！— Sony Group - Japan (@SonyGroup_JP) November 29, 2022
フルボディトラッキングに挑戦したい人、アバターを使った外ロケ等あなたの活動の幅を広げます！
商品情報はWEBサイトで！👇https://t.co/kPntBYEtWR#FutureSony #Sony #mocopi pic.twitter.com/ch1c29L63C
