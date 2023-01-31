If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony reportedly halves PlayStation VR2 shipments due to disappointing pre-orders

Expects to shift 1.5m over launch year.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Sony has slashed its planned PlayStation VR2 shipments in response to disappointing pre-order numbers, a fresh report has revealed.

Bloomberg states Sony has cut its shipment forecast in half - down to 1m units instead of 2m - after lacklustre early interest. The company reportedly now expects to shift just 1.5m headsets total before March 2024.

PSVR2 will arrive on 22nd February with 37 games, though the vast majority are not new experiences. The headset's price has also raised some eyebrows, with its cost totalling over £1000 when combined with the regular PS5 - and that's without a game to play on it.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer goes hands-on with PlayStation VR2.

Out of the 37 titles available at launch, most will be familiar to existing VR fans. The list includes adorable mouse adventure Moss and its sequel, the brilliant puzzle classic Tetris Effect Connected, and a VR-enabled version of Gran Turismo 7.

Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, one of the few PSVR2-exclusive titles, was recently delayed by a few weeks and will now arrive on 16th March. This is a spiritual successor to Supermassive's rollercoaster-like Rush of Blood for the original PSVR, and one of the most enticing titles in the PSVR2 line-up.

Sony previously set PSVR2's price at £530/$550/€600, or alternatively at £570/$600/€650 in a bundle with the company's own launch game Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Separately, you can pay £40, $50 or €50 extra for the PSVR2's controller charging dock, which allows you to charge your controllers without connecting them to your PS5.

Sony has not yet commented on today's launch shipment report.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch