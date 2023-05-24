If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PS VR2's launch sales surpass original headset, Sony says

Cornea-copia.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Launch sales for Sony's PS VR2 headset have surpassed its predecessor's.

In its recent financials, Sony revealed its PlayStation 5 powered VR2 headset sold in the region of 600k units during its first six weeks of availability.

Watch on YouTube
Here you can watch Ian play PS VR2 games until his Sense controllers run out of batteries.

For comparison, that is over eight percent more than PS VR1 sales in the same period of time.

This is a change to what was reported back in March, when it was suggested Sony was set to sell fewer than 300k PlayStation VR2 headsets in its first six weeks.

Image via Sony's finacials, complete with a quote from our Ian.

Earlier this month, PlayStation head Jim Ryan touched more on the PS VR2's launch, and stated it was still "a little too early to judge" the headset's popularity. However, he noted that reactions so far had been "positive".

The exec also reiterated there will be many more games coming to Sony's latest VR offering this year "and beyond".

"We will continue to push forward so that those who purchase PS VR2 can enjoy it for a long time and we can also secure profits," Ryan said.

Sony has a PlayStation showcase scheduled for later this evening. This show will last for an hour and focus on PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 games from PlayStation Studios, third-party partners, and indie creators from around the world, so we can expect to hear more then. Eurogamer will be reporting throughout the show, so be sure to check in with us this evening.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch