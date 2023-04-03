Guerrilla's latest Horizon Call of the Mountain patch fixes Watcher glitch, updates credits

Guerrilla has released a new patch for its PSVR2 title, Horizon Call of the Mountain.

As with most updates, this patch (known as Patch 1.04) addresses a collection of bits and bobs across the game - for example, this patch fixes an issue that saw the Aim Assistance re-enabled when some players rebooted the title. Meanwhile, a user's UI should no longer disappear after fighting the Scrappers.

In addition to this, Guerrilla has also fixed the glitch that could cause a Watcher to become inactive and not attack the player, so stay on your guard.

Watch on YouTube It might not be hugely impressive as a game, but as a showcase for PSVR2 Call of the Mountain is staggering. Here's Ian's full video review.

You can read the full Call of the Mountain patch notes below (please note, some patch notes could be considered spoilers):

Accessibility Features

Improved subtitle options - Black box behind subtitles, speaker colors, and increased font sizes for subtitles, tutorials and user action prompts.

High Contrast Mode - Highlights objects that the user can interact with.

Auto Crafting Arrows - Allows the user to skip the arrow crafting action.

Auto Crafting Tools - Allows the user to skip the gameplay for crafting tools.

Added the option to disable or enable tutorials in Mission Replays.

Added the option to disable slow down on jumps.

Performance and Stability

Various crash and performance fixes.

Missions and Progression

Various fixes for where the user could drop onto and become stuck on objects.

Fixed a rare issue where the user may not be able to complete the final mission after using the campfire near the end of the mission.

Fixed an issue where the user could become stuck in a menu when using a campfire whilst in the ammo crafting tutorial.

Fixed an issue where killing the Stormbird near the campfire would block the user from progressing.

Fixed an issue where the user may become stuck when climbing the Tallneck, or may not be able to complete the climb.

Fixed an issue where if the user kills the Stormbird too quickly progression may be blocked.

Machines

Fixed an issue where the Shellwalker would not damage the user after its claw had been destroyed.

Fixed an issue where a Watcher may become inactive and not attack the player.

Fixed an issue where the Stormbird may become idle and disappear when having the frost status effect applied.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue where Aim Assistance would re-enable when rebooting the title.

Fixed an issue where the user's screen may be darkened when destroying the rope bridge's ropes before the tutorial became active.

Fixed an issue where the user may be unable to complete the Crafting Tutorial if hit by an enemy whilst crafting.

Fixed an issue where the user's UI may disappear after fighting the Scrappers.

Fixed an issue where gaze tracking may flicker between options in the Menu screens.

Other

Fixed an issue where the Pan Flute may continue to make noise when dropped, or if the user enters combat whilst using it.

Various audio, dialogue, and music fixes.

Various geometry fixes.

Various lighting fixes.

Updated the Credits list.

Ian slapped Horizon Call of the Mountain with a Recommended badge on its release, stating it "delivers some of the greatest virtual vistas [he's] ever witnessed" (and that's including his own visage).

"In flat-screen, Call of the Mountain would have been nothing more than a forgettable spin-off with a limited appeal to anyone but the core Horizon fans who know the difference between a Nora and an Oseram," he wrote.

"With the addition of PSVR2 though, Horizon Call of the Mountain becomes a remarkable spectacle that anyone can enjoy. Sure the mechanics and story are lacking at times, but none of that is going to matter so much when you get to experience the intoxicating views this world has to offer."