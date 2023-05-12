If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's where you can buy PSVR2

Retailers are now stocking PlayStation's new virtual reality headset and bundles.

The PSVR2 Headset and Sense Controllers.
Mark Harrison avatar
Deals by Mark Harrison Commerce Writer
Published on

Sony's PlayStation VR2 is now in stock at various retailers in the UK, giving PS5 users the opportunity to try one of the most exciting new virtual reality headsets we've seen in a while.

PSVR2 starts at £529, and for that you'll get the PlayStation VR2 Gaming Headset, two PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, two controller straps, a USB Type-C cable and a set of stereo headphones with three different sized earpieces.

PSVR2 uses two 4K OLED displays running at 120Hz to deliver sharp images and a smooth, realistic motion in the games you're playing. You only need the single USB-C cable that's provided to get going, just plug it into your PS5 and adjust your lenses and you're set.

Down below you can find a list of the retailers stocking PSVR2, as well as some of the best day-one bundles each retailer is offering for the new VR headset:

Where to buy PSVR2 in the UK

The PSVR2 system components laid out from the box.

Currys

Game

Very

Where to buy PSVR2 in the US

Gamestop

Best Buy

If you want to know when there's a new bundle or discount for Playstation VR2, or there's a new PSVR game with a discount, follow the PSVR2 and Deals topics using the buttons down below.

Also, follow us over on the Jelly Deals Twitter to stay up-to-date on deals for PSVR2 as well as other PlayStation games, accessories and bundles.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Deals, Horizon Call of the Mountain and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Mark Harrison avatar

Mark Harrison

Commerce Writer

Mark is a commerce writer who decided to put his gaming and tech knowledge to use and help find the best deals for other gamers. When he's not deal-finding, Mark is probably amassing hours in CS:GO or playing Dungeons & Dragons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch