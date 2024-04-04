Where to pre-order Luigi's Mansion 2 HD for Nintendo Switch

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is coming to Nintendo Switch on 27th June 2024. Our guide will help you find the best Luigi's Mansion 2 HD deals and pre-order bonuses in the UK and US.

Luigi's Mansion 2, otherwise known as Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon in the US, was initially released on Nintendo 3DS in 2013. It is the sequel to the 2001 GameCube title, Luigi's Mansion, and the predecessor to the 2019 Nintendo Switch game, Luigi's Mansion 3. The popular game series sees Luigi take the lead role as he explores a spooky mansion to rescue Mario from King Boo, whilst capturing ghosts with a special vacuum cleaner called the 'Poltergust'.

So whether you're playing Luigi's Mansion 2 for the first time, or if you want to replay it with updated graphics, check out where to pre-order Luigi's Mansion 2 HD from the links below:

Where to pre-order Luigi's Mansion 2 in the UK

Physical

Digital

Buy Luigi's Mansion 2 HD with Nintendo eShop credit - £50 at Eurogamer Store

Where to pre-order Luigi's Mansion 2 in the US

Physical

Digital

Nintendo eShop gift cards

If you want to top up your Nintendo eShop wallet to pre-order Luigi's Mansion 2 HD digitally, you can buy various Nintendo eShop credit values from our store. Once purchased, you'll be sent a code via email that you'll need to redeem on your Nintendo Switch account.

Nintendo eShop credit in the UK

Nintendo eShop credit in the US

What is the Luigi's Mansion 2 HD release date?

The release date for Luigi's Mansion 2 is Thursday, 27th June 2024.

How much is Luigi's Mansion 2 HD for Nintendo Switch?

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD's RRP price is £49.99/$59.99, but retailers are offering up to a £10 discount in the UK including Amazon.

Can I play Luigi's Mansion 2 HD online?

Multiplayer modes are being added to Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, allowing up to four players to play online and go ghosthunting together. If playing online, you will each need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to access these online features.

Is Luigi's Mansion on Nintendo Switch?

The first Luigi's Mansion game is currently not available on Nintendo Switch and it hasn't been confirmed if it will be. Its remastered version is also no longer available to buy on the eShop for Wii U or 3DS. There are, however, still some new and used 3DS copies floating around on Amazon UK and Music Magpie. CeX also has GameCube copies.

