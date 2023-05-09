If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Horizon Forbidden West sells 8.4m, Horizon franchise hits 32.7m

High performance Aloys.

Horizon Forbidden West
Sony / Guerrilla / Eurogamer
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Horizon Forbidden West has sold 8.4m copies, Sony has announced.

In a PlayStation Blog post celebrating developer Guerrilla's 20th birthday, studio director and studio art and animation director Jan-Bart van Beek confirmed the sales milestone for Sony's flagship exclusive was achieved 14 months after it launched in February 2022.

As of 16th April 2023, the Horizon franchise sold more than 32.7m units, van Beek said. Those sales are described as "sold through", which means genuine sales to customers. "Millions more" have played a Horizon game via PlayStation's subscription services and other offers, including PlayStation Plus and Play at Home, Sony's 2020 free games offer to help entertain people during Covid lockdowns.

"All told, it's a milestone we never imagined possible 20 years ago when we first started making games," van Beek said.

Watch on YouTube
Zoe digs deep into Horizon Forbidden West lore.

Forbidden West still has a way to go before hitting the sales of its predecessor, 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn. In February 2022, Guerrilla announced Zero Dawn had sold an impressive 20m copies across PlayStation 4 and PC. PlayStation 5 remake when?

Sony no doubt expects a boost to Forbidden West's sales when it launches on PC, a move so far unnanounced but expected. It seems likely the company will release a PC port of Forbidden West and its recently-released PS5-only DLC Burning Shores together in the next couple of years, given Zero Dawn's release on PC a few years after it came out on PS4.

There's also a spin-off VR title called Horizon Call of the Mountain, which launched alongside the PSVR2 in February 2023. Sony has yet to announce sales of that game or the PSVR2 itself.

With such impressive sales, the Horizon franchise is here to stay. Last month Guerrilla announced a third main Horizon game starring protagonist Aloy. And let's not forget the live-action Horizon TV show set for Netflix.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Guerrilla Games, Horizon Call of the Mountain and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch