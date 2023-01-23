If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dark Pictures: Switchback VR won't make PSVR 2 launch, now due in March

Delayed to create the "most polished, terrifying experience possible".

Supermassive Games has announced a three-week delay for Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, which is now expected to release on 16th March.

Switchback VR - a spiritual successor to Supermassive's gaudy, rollercoaster-like PSVR rail-shooter Rush of Blood - was originally due to be a PSVR 2 launch title when the headset arrives on 22nd February, but the studio has now opted to push back its release to ensure the "most polished, terrifying experience possible".

"Switchback VR is Supermassive Games' most ambitious VR project to date," the developer wrote in a statement shared on Twitter, "taking players through five extensive worlds that branch through various terror filled rollercoaster routes based on The Dark Pictures franchise".

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR - Announce Trailer.

"It has always been our aim to release in the launch window of the new PSVR 2 headset," it continued, "but it is also massively importantly to us that you, the players, receive the most polished, terrifying experience possible when you strap in for your first ride in Switchback."

After confirming Switchback VR's revised 16th March release date, Supermassive concluded, "Thank you for all your excitement and patience - it really means the world to us!".

Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is one of 37 PSVR 2 titles confirmed be releasing between the headset's launch on 22nd February and the end of March.

