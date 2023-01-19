Here's PSVR 2's full 37-game launch window line-up, with 13 new additions

With a little over a month to go until the release of PlayStation 5's spruced-up virtual reality kit, PSVR 2, Sony has revealed the full 37-game launch window line-up players can expect to arrie between 22nd February and the end of March.

That list has steadily been growing since PSVR 2's official unveiling late last year, and today brings news of 13 previously unannounced additions. These newcomers include GoodbyeWorld Games' Before Your Eyes - an "emotional" adventure in which players control the narrative through a world of memories by blinking - and Kayak VR: Mirage, giving players the opportunity to paddle through ice caves in Antarctica, accompany dolphins in Costa Rica, survive a thunderstorm in Norway, and roam canyons in Australia.

These are joined by Pavlov VR - which makes the jump from PC with "realistic weapon interactions and attachments", plus competitive and social game modes - plus Puzzling Places, a "relaxing and wholesome" 3D jigsaw puzzler featuring "hyper-realistic miniatures of beautiful places from around the globe."

Watch on YouTube First Impressions and .From 4 HUGE PSVR2 Games!

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled is a "physical, immersive" action-adventure featuring crafting, hunting, and survival in a dangerous world, while Synth Riders: Remastered Edition is an enhanced version of the 80s-style rail-riding music game.

Developer Drool's glorious, nightmarish rhythm game Thumper also joins PSVR 2's launch window line-up, as does NFL Pro Era, the "first fully licensed NFL and NFLPA" VR title. Those looking for slightly more outlandish sporting action can pick up zany What The Golf? successor What the Bat?, and majestic rhythm shooter Rez Infinite is also along for the ride.

Enhance Games adds a second title to the list in the form of Tetris Effect: Connected - the multiplayer enhanced version of Eurogamer's Game of the Year 2018 - alongside Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition, an "immersive boxing experience" promising new game content, modes, and settings on PSVR2.

Watch on YouTube 93 confirmed PSVR 2 games in development right now.

Last of the newcomers is, appropriately enough, The Last Clockwinder, a puzzle automation game about making synchronised contraptions using your own clones - which makes PSVR 2's first full month of releases look like this: