Someone has made a gaming PC from a toilet

Cistern update.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
Victoria Kennedy News reporter
The internet is quite the place. You can find everything on here, from how to boil an egg to, checks notes, make a toilet into a gaming PC. Huh.

But yes, it is actually a thing.

Eurogamer Newscast: What do Rockstar's changes really mean for GTA6 and the games industry?

This recent computer creation was made by Basically Homeless, who turned their loo into a fully functioning "12700 & 3060 gaming PC".

To do this, the YouTuber fitted their toilet's tank with a motherboard tray, a suitable amount of airflow and a self created "water wall" to keep the PC's tech and the toilet's plumbing separate. I mean, you wouldn't want everything getting soaked after each flush, would you?

After a lot of glue, a leak and more than just a dash of hopeful thinking, the toilet was soon booted up and Basically Homeless got to play a round of Counter Strike from the comfort (?) of their bathroom, as you can see in the image below.

Something, something, toilet humour.

As a result of this endeavour, Basically Homeless says they now know "more about plumbing than [they] ever thought [they] would."

Plus, they can just use their new compooper (sorry, I mean computer) to "go potty whilst gaming". And isn't that a lovely thought for your Monday afternoon...

You can watch Basically Homeless's full video documenting their build below.

Basically Homeless makes their toilet into a gaming PC.

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

