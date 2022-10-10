Slime Rancher 2 Gordo locations list

Slime Rancher 2's Gordo are giant slime which can be found in out of the way locations.

Finding them is the first part of the puzzle. After that, you'll need to get them out of the way by feeding them, making them (harmlessly!) explode into smaller slimes - a useful way to find specific slime locations in a pinch.

This usually also unlocks a new area in Slime Rancher 2, whether an entirely new island, a cave with resources, or a passage that makes travelling around easier.

Getting the Gordo slime to explode can take a lot of food, but feeding them their favourite food will speed up the process. You'll know if you've gotten their favourite food because hearts will appear when you feed them - although we've also catalogued all Slime Rancher 2 Gordo locations here for your convenience.

On this page:

Slime Rancher 2 Rainbow Fields Gordo locations

What follows is all Gordo locations in Rainbow Fields:

Gordo Pink Slime

The Gordo Pink Slime is in the northwestern area of the Rainbow Fields. Head through a small opening to the right when you first reach the area with the Tabby Slime.

The Gordo Pink Slime will eat anything and has no favourite food.

When it's fully fed, it will burst into many smaller Pink Slime and reveal a water jet. By using this to reach the higher ground and walking along the path up there, you can activate the teleporter that will take you to the Ember Valley.

Gordo Cotton Slime

The Gordo Cotton Slime is in the southern area of the Rainbow Fields. Look out for a small incline which leads to a hidden area to find it. Its diet is Veggies and its favourite food is Water Lettuce.

As well as creating many Cotton Slime, its explosion opens a cave. Inside is another device you can activate to make a teleporter come online. This one will open the way to the Starlight Strand.

Gordo Phosphor Slime

To find the Gordo Phosphor Slime, head south from the conservatory and keep going past the dock.

There is a crack formed by two pieces of cliff leaning against each other - head through there and look back to the right to find a cave with the Gordo Phosphor Slime inside.

The Gordo Phosphor Slime eats Fruit and prefers Cuberry. Once fed, it opens up the cave area behind, which should have some valuable resources as well as one of the openable gates. Shooting the Slime statue with a Tabby plort will open up this gate for easier traversal around Rainbow Fields.

Slime Rancher 2 Ember Valley Gordo locations

What follows is all Gordo locations in Ember Valley:

Gordo Boom Slime

The Gordo Boom Slime can be found all the way in the west of Ember Valley. Its diet is Meat and its favourite food is Briar Hen.

Once fed, it becomes many Boom Slime and opens a new cave area where there are a couple of collectable pods and some interesting plot secrets.

Gordo Batty Slime

The Gordo Batty Slime can be found in the cave area of the Ember Valley. The entrance can be found where the yellow and brown areas meet, just to the side of the sign warning about danger.

The Gordo Batty Slime's diet is Fruit and its favourite food is Pomegranite.

Once fed, it becomes many Batty Slime and opens up a new entrance to this cave, making traversal in the Ember Valley a bit easier.

Gordo Rock Slime

The Gordo Rock Slime is found in a hollow between a circle of cliffs towards the east of Ember Valley.

You can carefully ascend these cliffs using the jetpack (this is easier when it's been upgraded) and fall down on top of it, but don't fall too far as the Gordo Slime is on a pillar which is too tall to reach from the bottom.

The Gordo Rock Slime's diet is Veggies and it especially likes Heart Beet. Bring these with you if you can, as there are very few vegetables at all nearby.

Once fed, it explodes into many smaller Rock Slimes and opens a water jet which makes getting into and out of this area much easier.

Gordo Crystal Slime

The Gordo Crystal Slime can be found towards the north of the Ember Valley, in an area with lots of cliffs and waterfalls.

Its diet is Veggies and it especially likes Odd Onion. There are a few of these down in the riverside areas, but be careful not to fall all the way down as you can't swim!

Once fed, the Gordo Crystal Slime explodes into many smaller Crystal Slime and opens a water jet which is somewhat helpful for exploring this area.

Gordo Tabby Slime

The Gordo Tabby Slime can be found in the far north of the Ember Valley, on a small island reachable using the jetpack.

It's easiest to get here by heading north from the Crystal Slime, especially if you already have the water jet unlocked by feeding it.

The Tabby Slime's diet is Meat and its favourite food is the Stony Hen. When it's fed enough it explodes into many Tabby Slime and opens a teleportation link back to Rainbow Fields.

Specifically, it will take you to a hidden cave towards the north of the island.

Slime Rancher 2 Starlight Strand Gordo locations

What follows is all Gordo locations in Starlight Strand:

Gordo Hunter Slime

The Gordo Hunter Slime can be found blocking a cave in a small beach area towards the south of the purple area of the Starlight Strand.

It needs to be accessed from the north, because it's blocked by cliffs in all other directions.

Its diet is Meat and its favourite food is Roostero.

Once it's been fed enough it will break into many smaller Hunter Slime and the cave will open up revealing an area with a collectable pod and usually a lot of useful resources.

Gordo Honey Slime

The Gordo Honey Slime can be found near the centre of the Starlight Strand, close to where the beach area meets the pink area. It's on a bridge overlooking the area where the other honey slime can be found, so look up and use the jetpack.

The Gordo Honey Slime's diet is Fruit and its favourite food is the Mint Mango. There are some different kinds of fruit down in the river area but for mint mango head further south.

When fully fed, the Gordo will break down into many smaller Honey Slime. It will also open up a new cave area behind it to explore.

Gordo Ringtail Slime

The Gordo Ringtail Slime can be found in the south of the Starlight Strand. It's easiest to approach from the west, through the area where Flutter Slime spawn.

The Gordo Ringtail Slime will eat anything and has no preference, but like other Ringtail Slime it turns to stone in the daytime so you can only feed it at night.

Once fed it bursts into many smaller Ringtail Slime, opening a new teleportation point which will return you to the south of Rainbow Island.

Gordo Angler Slime

The Gordo Angler Slime can be found in a cave towards the southeast of Starlight Strand.

Its diet is Meat and its favourite food is Sea Hen. A few of these can be found within the cave.

Once it breaks into smaller Angler Slime it will reveal a water jet which can be used for easier access from the beach into the southern Starlight Strand area.

Gordo Flutter Slime

The Gordo Flutter Slime can be found in the far south of the Starlight Strand. Like all Flutter Slime, its diet is only Nectar which is quite rare and can only be found at night - the aformentioned link can help you find locations.

The good news is that you won't need too many as this is also the Gordo Slime's favourite food.

When fully fed it will open an underground area with a lot of Flutter Slime, a message droid, and a pod containing the recipe for the teleporter to Starlight Strand. To get out again you'll need to find a passage in the wall about half of the way up.

Best of luck with your Gordo slime hunt!