Radiant Ore is a resource in Slime Rancher 2 that you must collect in order to unlock and upgrade certain tools and abilities in the Fabricator.

These tools and abilities let you explore the world further, improve your health, energy, and more!

Finding out how to get Radiant Ore at the beginning of Slime Rancher 2 is recommended, as it means you can unlock the jetpack from the Fabricator, which will help you get to hard-to-reach places and continue collecting new Slimes and resources.

How to get Radiant Ore in Slime Rancher 2

There are a few steps you must take first to get Radiant Ore in Slime Rancher 2. First of all, you'll need to unlock the Resources Harvester at the Fabricator by collecting x10 Cotton Plorts from Cottom Slimes. This will let you harvest Radiant Ore when you do find it.

Cotton Slimes are one of the first creatures you'll encounter at the start of your journey, so just head out west from the Conservatory and you'll soon come across a big field, filled with Pink and Cotton Slimes.

Cotton Slimes' favourite food is water lettuce, which will produce two Cotton Plorts, but you can feed them any veggie to produce one Plort at a time. There are some water lettuce and pogo fruits in and around the western area of the Conservatory as well.

Once you have x10 Cotton Plorts, head to the Science Lab down the stairs, behind your house, and shoot the x10 Cotton Plorts into the the Refinery to the right of the Fabricator. Then go to the Fabricator and make the Resources Harvester.

Now that you can harvest materials when you find them, be on the lookout for shiny rocks that look like squares, as these are Radiant Ore nodes. However, they're randomized, so we can't tell you exactly where they'll spawn.

Additionally, while Radiant Ore can be found all over Rainbow Island, we've found that certain areas contain far more Ore than others.

Best place to get Radiant Ore early in Slime Rancher 2

The best place to get and farm Radiant Ore early in Slime Rancher 2 is Ember Valley, located to the west of The Conservatory. Although their exact locations are randomized, we found x10 Radiant Ore for our Jetpack quite quickly while searching here.

Ember Valley map location.

To unlock the Ember Valley area, you will first have to feed the Pink Gordo Slime in The Conservatory area until it explodes, then activate the portal past the exploded Gordo to travel to it.

The Pink Gordo in Slime Rancher 2 is located in the northern corner of the blue area marked on your map, west from the cliffs you first encounter after leaving your ranch.

Pink Gordo Slime map location.

If you haven't cleared the map to see exactly where we've marked on the picture above, just keep walking forward until you encounter a cliffside, then turn left and follow the cliff around its northern side, and you'll soon encounter the Pink Gordo Slime.

It usually takes x30 of a Slime's diet food to explode it and clear the way they are blocking, but as Pink Slimes eat anything, you can feed it whatever you like. There are lots of carrots in the area, and we found a clump of red pogo fruits to the right of the Pink Gordo that helped us feed it quickly.

Once the Pink Gordo Slime explodes, stand on the geyser shooting water up into the air, and it will shoot you up too, letting you walk on the cliffs above and press the button on the other side to unlock the Ember Valley portal.

All you have to do now is walk into that rainbow portal, and you'll be transported to Ember Valley, which is the best place to get and farm Radiant Ore early in Slime Rancher 2.

Have fun exploring Rainbow Island!