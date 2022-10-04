Moondew Nectar is a food resource in Slime Rancher 2 that you must collect in order to feed Flutter Slimes.

Feeding a Slime their favourite foods will produce more of their Plorts, which you can then use to fabricate new items and abilities, or sell at the Plort Market for Newbucks. There's even Gordo Slimes that you must feed their preferred food in order to force them to explode and stop blocking a path or doorway.

You can't get to Moondew Nectar until you jump through a few hoops first, however, and even when you do locate Nectar, you need to go at the right time in order to actually add it to your inventory.

To help you feed your Flutter Slimes as soon as possible, we've detailed how to get Moondew Nectar in Slime Rancher 2 below, along with everything else we know about Flutter Slimes, including how much Nectar it takes to explode a Gordo Flutter Slime.

How to get Moondew Nectar in Slime Rancher 2

Moondew Nectar is the only type of Nectar currently available in Slime Rancher 2, so you'll need to locate it for any Slimes that have Nectar listed as their favourite food, which is currently just the Flutter Slime. We've got a handy Slimes diet page where you can check all of the Slimes' preferred diets and favourite foods quickly.

You can only find Moondew Nectar at night in the southeastern area of Starlight Strand, starting right on the border between the island's northern and southern areas. If you've got the map filled in, this is the southeastern pink-coloured area.

We were able to find Radiant Ore and build a Jetpack to float up the cliffside blocking the northern and southern areas in order to access where the Moondew Nectar is, but there might be other ways around if you go exploring - but we do recommend getting the Jetpack for a quick way up.

Use the Jetpack to gain quick access to the southern area of Starlight Strand.

When you reach the southern area of Starlight Strand, keep an eye out for two things when searching for Moondew Nectar:

Round, blue resources on the ground

Lilac flowers growing high up

To get Moondew Nectar, you need to pick up those round, blue resources laying on the ground, which fall from the Lilac flowers growing high up - but remember that you can only find and pick up Moondew Nectar at night. Slime Rancher 2 seems to classify between 8pm and 6am as night time.

Moondew Nectar and the flowers they fall from.

You can progress to morning or evening by sleeping at your house, but just keep in mind that it takes a while to travel to Starlight Strand, which might cut into your Moondew Nectar farming time.

Lastly, Moondew Nectar will not spawn if you are looking directly at the area that it is supposed to appear at. If you've came back to an area you usually farm the Nectar at and it isn't there, do a loop around the place and then come back to see if it has appeared yet.

How much Moondew Nectar is needed to explode Gordo Flutter in Slime Rancher 2

You need to feed Gordo Flutter Slimes x15 Moondew Nectar or x30 of other Nectar types to explode it in Slime Rancher 2. The same is true for all other Gordo Slimes, except instead of Nectar, you need to feed the other types of Gordo their preferred diet or favourite food.

So, a Gordo Tabby Slime for example would explode after it’s fed x15 Stony Hen, or x30 of other Meat types. This number seems to be cut down from the x50 food resources needed to burst most Slimes in the first game, but additional updates could add Gordo Slimes that need more food to explode.

A Pink Gordo doesn't have a favourite food, so you can feed it anything to get it to burst.

Everything else we know about Flutter Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

Flutter Slimes are new to Slime Rancher 2, along with Cotton, Angler, Batty, and Ringtail Slime variants.

As you know, Moondew Nectar is a Flutter Slime's favourite food, so feeding it to them will double the amount of Flutter Plorts it produces when fed. If new Nectar types get added to the sequel, you will also be able to feed it to Flutter Slimes, but this means they will only produce one Flutter Plort at a time.

Their Slimepedia entry describes Flutter Slimes as 'a shining example of natural beauty in an already beautiful world' that when fed Moondew Nectar 'will reward you with the soothing aura they produce after eating it that reduces all nearby slime agitation'. Pretty handy if there's a lot of hostile Slimes roaming in an area.

The downside to Flutter Slimes is that those pretty wings of theirs means they like to fly away...a lot. Keeping them confined at your conservatory ranch isn't really going to work out, but as Nectar is their preferred food and none of it grows there, they at least won't be stealing any food from other Slimes in the area.

Hope you're having fun exploring Rainbow Island!