Start a new journey for 90 percent less in the Humble Adventure sale

Humble is a great place to find a discount on a new game thanks to their regular sales events, daily discounts, and the famous Humble Bundles that consistently offer good value.

If you've been looking to start a new adventure with a new RPG then you can do so for less and donate to charity while you're at it thanks to Humble's Adventure sale which is running until the 29th of July.

During the sale you can save up to 90 per cent on lots of different RPG titles. If you want to go on a Lego adventure then you can get Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for £30 and Lego Worlds for just a fiver.

If hunting monsters is more your thing, then you can save 49 percent on the Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition or get Monster Hunter World Iceborn Master Edition for half price to go on lots of different monster-related expeditions.

Whenever you buy a game from Humble, a percentage of your purchase will go to one of their selected charities so you'll be doing a little bit of good for others as well as yourself. There's lots more games with discounts in the full sale, check out some of the highlights down below:

We hope you enjoy your new adventure wherever it takes you! Remember to take a look at the full Adventure Sale over at Humble so you don't miss any other paths you might want to take.