Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC release date announced

Coming next month!

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC screenshot.
Image credit: Square Enix
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Square Enix has surprised us at The Game Awards 2024 with a PC release date for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - and it's really soon.

The PC version of the second Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy arrives in just over a month's time, on 23rd January 2025.

Tonight's quick trailer for the PC build boasted of "improved lighting, enhanced textures and modelling, DLSS and VRR... and more!"

Cover image for YouTube video『FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH』PCアナウンストレーラー
"Rebirth is a playful take on an emo classic that's bloated but full of character in a bid to justify its own existence," our Ed wrote in Eurogamer's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review.

