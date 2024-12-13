Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC release date announced

Square Enix has surprised us at The Game Awards 2024 with a PC release date for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - and it's really soon.

The PC version of the second Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy arrives in just over a month's time, on 23rd January 2025.

Tonight's quick trailer for the PC build boasted of "improved lighting, enhanced textures and modelling, DLSS and VRR... and more!"

"Rebirth is a playful take on an emo classic that's bloated but full of character in a bid to justify its own existence," our Ed wrote in Eurogamer's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review.