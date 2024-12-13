Sifu developer's next game will give football a fresh perspective

The next game from Sifu and Absolver developer Sloclap won't be an action game, but instead aims to give football a fresh perspective.

Rematch will be a 5v5 online multiplayer game where players take to the pitch in third-person for a unique sense of immersion and more visceral action akin to the studio's previous games.

And while players will only control a single player, Sloclap aims to replicate the joy of playing together where it's as satisfying to serve the perfect assist as it is to score a goal.

It may seem like a strange change in direction for the studio, but Sloclap promises Rematch will retain the studio's propensity for challenging gameplay, precise controls, and 60fps performance, along with hand-crafted animations and stylised art direction.

Similar to Rocket League (but with actual people, of course), Rematch is set in a cage so the ball never leaves the pitch. There are no pauses, no fouls, and no off-sides.

Instead it has an arcade feel but with real football moves. In particular, the developer points to the timing-based volley mechanics, as well as the precision required for shooting (you can see plenty of tricks in the trailer above).

It's about constantly pushing forwards, with the goalkeeper essentially becoming a mid-fielder when on the offence. Indeed, the goalie will have specific mechanics to reach and dive to ensure players still feel powerful in this position. In reverse, the goalie is described as like the boss at the end of a level.

To promote teamplay, a ball call system has been implemented to raise a player's hand and request the ball, with visual effects and a line drawn between players to indicate a pass. Sloclap wants players to think like professionals and check teammates on the minimap too, while defenders are given an advantage through the lack of fouls, meant to incentivise cooperation from attackers.

As for the game name, it's meant to promote resilience and getting back on the pitch after a defeat - a bit like the determination required to get to the end of roguelike Sifu.

The setting is a bright, bold future for humankind | Image credit: Sloclap

That resilience feeds into the setting too. This is a positive future where "the world is going in a better direction". Stadiums are virtual environments inspired by natural landscapes, renewable energies, and utopian cities.

Along with the main online mode, a quickplay game mode will be included, as well as custom lobbies for private games.

Additionally, Rematch will be a premium game (not free-to-play) but with seasonal content inspired by real football to add game modes, events, features, and cosmetics for both players and stadiums.

Rematch is set for release in summer next year across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. A beta will launch ahead of release to gain feedback on balance from players.

Sloclap's previous release was kung-fu roguelike Sifu, back in 2022. "An elegant martial arts meditation on temporality and self-possession, set in a loving but touristy idea of China," reads our Sifu review.

Sifu followed Absolver, an innovative action game where players can customise their own combos.