Dave the Diver: In the Jungle announced

Tonight's The Game Awards 2024 livestream has brought us the reveal of Dave the Diver: In the Jungle, a new story DLC for the underwater exploration/sushi restaurant management game.

Tonight's brief teaser confirmed that In the Jungle will launch at some point in late 2025 - presumably at some point GTA 6 is not.

Here's a first look at the trailer:

Let's dive into the next World Premiere! This is Dave the Diver. @DaveDiverGame #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/CVnLkRpiq0 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 13, 2024

Dave the Diver has previously seen DLC add-ons that add extra cosmetics, a free Dredge collaboration and... Godzilla. We previously knew that bigger story DLC for Dave the Diver was coming - but not what it was or when it would land.

"Wholesome, harmonious and completely unwilling to settle," is how our Christian Donlan described the game in Eurogamer's Dave the Diver review, "this is one of the most generous games in years."