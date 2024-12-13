Pac-Man set to star in mysterious metroidvania Shadow Labyrinth

Bandai Namco has revealed Shadow Labyrinth, a metroidvania starring everyone's favourite yellow mouthpiece Pac-Man.

Seemingly taking inspiration from the Secret Level Pac-Man episode (or Puck as the character is known), Shadow Labyrinth sees players as a human character with a certain yellow companion following along.

Together they'll explore dark and mysterious alien-esque landscapes, with Pac-Man even eating those iconic dots along the walls.

"To survive this world, to escape this maze, you must eat," the trailer says, before showing a giant evil-looking Pac-Man face who looks more like Venom.

An intriguing prospect, then, and Pac-Man in a very different light!

Shadow Labyrinth is set for release in 2025 across Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam).