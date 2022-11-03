Save £70 on this curved 1080p monitor from Samsung

You usually have to pay a big premium to get a curved monitor, as it's usually reserved for monitors with high resolutions and frame rates. However, if you're happy with 1080p gaming, we have something perfect for you.

This Samsung curved monitor (model no. LC32R500FHRXXU) is a chunky 32 inch display with a 1500R curve, and it's down to just £179 at Amazon right now. That's a significant £70 saving from the usual RRP.

With this you get full HD resolution with a sharp VA panel. That means wide viewing angles and clarity that cheaper TN panels can't compete with. Three of the four sides of the display have narrow bezels, so this is ideal if you're going to have additional displays on your desk.

There's an HDMI port and a VGA port, allowing you to connect two devices at once, ideal if you have both a desktop or laptop PC and a games console at the same desk. There are game-centric features here, such as the support for AMD FreeSync to ensure minimal tearing when playing fast-paced games at high frame rates, and Samsung's own game mode, which highlights darker scenes and adjusts the settings to ensure you see more detail.

There's also a headphone jack, should you want to connect a headset or speakers directly into the display, and also a Y-shaped stand that makes sure the monitor remains safe and stable if you end up rage-quitting a game of Call of Duty a little too suddenly.

If you're wanting something similar in a smaller package, there's a 27 inch model that's also on sale, down from £199 to just £139, which is quite cheap for a curved display. It has all the same features as its bigger brother, so you won't be missing out.

