Save £20 on WD's 1TB expansion card SSD for the Xbox Series consoles in this early Black Friday deal

Xbox's Series consoles have a decent amount of storage, especially as the Series S is now available in black with the same 1TB capacity as its bigger brother the Series X.

However, the size of games just keeps increasing, and having access to Game Pass doesn't help when you want to immediately download new games. This is where you'll almost certainly need an official expansion card, and WD's Black 1TB SSD for the Xbox Series consoles is currently £20 off. It's available for £129.99 from Amazon in this early Black Friday deal.

The Xbox Series consoles have the ability to store games on external hard drives and SSDs. However, you can only play Xbox 360 and Xbox One games from external drives, not the current gen Series titles. These can only be played from the internal storage or an expansion card like this WD Black drive.

Games like Starfield take up over 100GB of storage, and so do other titles such as the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. So if you want to save time and take advantage of quick resume, switching between all of your current games, then the WD Black is a must-buy.

