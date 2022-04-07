Rogue Legacy 2 release date announced for PC and Xbox

Developer Cellar Door Games has announced that Rogue Legacy 2 will officially launch on PC, as well as Xbox One and Series X/S, on 28th April 2022.

"Rogue Legacy 2 is finally reaching v1.0 and we couldn't be happier with how it turned out," the developer wrote today.

"Our goal for Rogue Legacy 2 was always to make 'Rogue Legacy 3' because we didn’t want to settle for just more. It had to stay true to the original, but also stand on its own as something new.

"After nearly four years of development, bringing it to the fans is the final step in this long journey, and we hope they find it as special as we do."

The follow on from the Castlevania-esque rogue-lite exploratory platformer Rogue Legacy has been available to play through Early Access on PC since 2020.

The sequel introduces new Heirlooms to gameplay, which Cellar Door says is to, "truly push that unique metroidvania feel by permanently giving heroes new abilities."

As well these Heirlooms, the developer has also sought to take strides in the game’s approach to accessibility, with Cellar Door hoping Rogue Legacy 2 will enable players to "succeed even when they are struggling".

You can check out the new trailer for Rogue Legacy 2 below.

Those still yet to give the original Rogue Legacy a go will be able to download it for free from the Epic Games Store between 7th to 14th April.

In Donlan's review of Rogue Legacy, he called it a "gloriously witty dungeon crawler", giving it a recommended badge.

"Rogue Legacy is witty, elegant, and cruel. I've spent the last week trying to work out whether I mostly love it or hate it, and I've finally made my mind up. I know I love it."