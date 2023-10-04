If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Rockstar adds 60fps to Red Dead Redemption on PS5

It was wanted.

Red Dead's John Marston.
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Rockstar has quietly added a 60fps toggle to Red Dead Redemption on PlayStation 5.

The version 1.03 update is now available and it's a small update that adds a new framerate option to the menu.

The game was released in August across PS4 and Switch, and is available on PS5 through backwards compatibility.

At launch, it only ran at 30fps, meaning improvements in this version were only minimal. Digital Foundry took a detailed look shortly afterwards.

The framerate toggle is a welcome addition after a fan backlash to the recent release due to its high price tag and lack of features.

Take-Two's CEO followed up by calling the £40 price "commercially accurate".

The port was a long time coming, considering the game is already available on Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility.

