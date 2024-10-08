Red Dead Redemption coming to PC later this month

Rockstar has announced Red Dead Redemption - including its standalone zombie expansion Undead Nightmare - will arrive on PC on 29th October.

The game will be available on the Rockstar Store, Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Rumours of a Red Dead Redemption PC release have long been swirling: this year alone a datamine in May suggested the release was on the way, while in August a PlayStation Store page for the game detailed the PC version.

"For the first time in its storied legacy, John Marston's beloved journey can be experienced on PC in stunning, new detail, with both Red Dead Redemption and its iconic zombie-horror companion story, Undead Nightmare, arriving to PC on 29th October," reads the description for the announcement on YouTube, above.

"In collaboration with Double Eleven, this new version adds PC-specific enhancements including native 4K resolution at up to 144hz on compatible hardware, monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9), HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse functionality.

"There’s also support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies, NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more."

Red Dead Redemption was first released back in 2010 across PS3 and Xbox 360, but was re-released on PS4 and Switch in 2023. It's this version, from Double Eleven, making its way to PC.

Double Eleven has also worked on the likes of Fallout 76, Minecraft Dungeons, Grounded, and the Prison Architect series (until it parted ways with publisher Paradox).

Its prequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, has been available on PC since 2019.