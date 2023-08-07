Red Dead Redemption coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch later this month

Rockstar Games has just announced that Red Dead Redemption is making its way on to newer consoles for the first time: PS4 and Switch.

Originally released in 2010 for the PS3 and Xbox 360, rumours of a remaster have been bubbling for a while, following reports of its development. Last month, a new rating for Red Dead Redemption was spotted, which kept hopes alive.

The release on PS4 and Switch isn't a remaster unfortunately - Rockstar has called it a "conversion" produced by Double Eleven Studios, which has quite a bit of experience in porting games to modern consoles.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Coming to Switch and PS4

The PS4 and Switch versions of Red Dead Redemption will also include the Undead Nightmare expansion pack, which is set in an alternate universe where protagonist John Marston is more worried about running from zombies than running from the law.

The PS4 version is also backwards compatible with PS5, meaning the game will be playable on all current gen consoles for the first time. Red Dead Redemption is already playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility.

Language support has been expanded and now includes Korean, Russian, Latin American Spanish, and more.

The Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare package will cost $49.99 in the US, with a UK price yet to be announced. This is slightly more expensive than buying the game and expansion pack on the Xbox Games Store, where it costs about £32 in total.

Red Dead Redemption goes on sale digitally on PlayStation Store and Nintendo Switch eShop on 17th August. A physical version of the game will release on 13th October.