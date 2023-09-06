Watch PAX West Insider now!

Watch PAX West Insider now!

See the best of the show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Remnant 2's next patch bringing "potato mode", QoL updates, and more

Will likely be "ready this week".

Three characters dressed like cowboys aim their guns at a giant alien creature with a horn-like carapace and a red, cross-shaped orifice glowing from within.
Image credit: Gunfire Games
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Developer Gunfire Games has confirmed it's readying a new update for its celebrated (and million-selling) Souls-like shooter sequel Remnant 2, promising that more quality of life updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and a "potato mode" will be with players "soon".

That news comes via Remnant 2 principal designer Ben Cureton, who shared a list of the upcoming patch's headline features on social media. The aforementioned "potato mode" is, alas, unlikely to fulfil all your wildest, possibily erotic potato-slaying fantasies, more likely being some under-the-hood changes Gunfire has made to push Remnant 2's settings below those previously allowed - hopefully meaning improved performance on lower-spec PCs.

Performance improvements have, of course, been a focus for Gunfire following Remnant 2's slightly wobbly launch, and Cureton's post makes it explicitly clear the incoming patch will include more. That comes alongside the introduction of toggle aim and hold sprint, "dozens" of enemy updates, material refund changes for weapon deconstruction, PlayStation icon selection, and proper EXP rewards for instances where Summons make the kills.

Digital Foundry takes a look at Remnant 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Additionally, players can expect fixes for co-op item pick-up hitches and Engineer back-evade stamina, plus "many" other fixes for weapons, mods, trinkets, items, and consumables. There's "lots more" promised alongside all that, with full patch notes coming "closer to release" - which, according to Cureton, should be this week "unless something goes wrong".

Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake liked Remnant 2 a lot when it released in July, calling it an "ambitious sequel stuffed with delightful - and deadly - surprises" in her 4/5 review. "All I want to do is get back in there and explore," she added, "and that can only be a good sign, right?".

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch