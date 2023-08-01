Remnant 2 has a secret class its developer deliberately hid for dataminers to find

Remnant 2 is doing alright for itself; not only has the Souls-esque procedural shooter secured some extremely positive reviews, it's also selling well too; and amid all the general positivity around its release, there's a bit more fun news courtesy of a whole new secret class that developer Gunfire Games squirrelled away for dataminers to find.

The class (or Archetype, as Remnant 2 would have it) in question is known as the Archon, and requires players to go through an extremely convoluted set of steps to unlock, ranging from activating skills on specific Archetypes at certain levels to equipping a whole lot of gear before hefting the everything over to a very particular place.

The requirements, then, are not the kind of thing anyone is really ever likely to stumble across by accident, with Gunfire Games instead having designed the Archon class to be something that could only realistically be uncovered by dataminers.

Digital Foundry takes a look at Remnant 2 on PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S.

And the developer wasn't shy about that fact either, with Remnant 2's principal designer Ben Cureton kicking off the hunt for the Archon with a cryptic clue shared via a tweet. "To unlock the Archon," he wrote, "one must penetrate the code itself." Cureton then made the challenge rather more explicit by adding, "We knew we couldn't stop datamining, so we leaned into it and created an entire Archetype that could be shared with the community once revealed by those with the ability to see between worlds."

Gunfire's devious challenge was ultimately cracked by a datamining newbie named Oliver Nikolic (a report by IGN details the steps he took to get there if you're curious to learn more), meaning all players are now able to repeat the obscure process required to unlock Remnant 2's most elusive class.

Briefly-ish (as per GameSpot), those wanting to get their hands on the Archon archetype will need to use the Invader archetype at level 5 or above with the Wormhole skill activated, alongside the Explorer archetype at level 10 or above with Fortune Hunter activated.

Once the build business is sorted, it's time to equip the Cube Gun, Ford's Scattergun, and Labyrinth Staff, along with the Realmwalker armour, Leto's Amulet, and Void Heart relic. That's still not quite it, though, with the final remaining pieces of the puzzle coming in the form of four specific rings: Anastija's Inspiration, Amber Moonstone, Black Cat Band, and Zania's Malice.

With that absurd getup donned, players then need to visit the corrupted door in the Labyrinth, accessible via the portal near the Fractured Ingress World Stone. Once the door has been opened using the Biome Portal Key, players will find themselves in the maze-like Backrooms, whereupon they'll need to thunder around in search of the Strange Box which, once found, should be given to Wallace at the Ward 13 docks. And after all that, the powerful Archon archetype finally becomes available.

So there you go; another fun addition to a game Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake already liked a lot without needing to go code poking. Vikki called Remnant 2 an "ambitious sequel stuffed with delightful - and deadly - surprises" in her 4/5 review, writing, "All I want to do is get back in there and explore… and that can only be a good sign, right?"